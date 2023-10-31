Top track

Alien 3 - Daniel Avery Remix

Mandy, Indiana

Sidney & Matilda
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
About

Strange Days presents Mandy, Indiana live in Sheffield

Mandy, Indiana’s emergence last year seemed sudden. Based in Manchester – a city where the speed of word of mouth means new bands rarely remain unknown for long - the outfit’s brutally abrasive post-p Read more

Presented by Strange Days.

Lineup

Mandy, Indiana

Venue

Sidney & Matilda

Rivelin Works, Rear of 46, Sidney St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4RH, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

