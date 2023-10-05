Top track

Koudlam - Alcoholic's Hymns

Persona Night: Koudlam, Nova Materia & Ultra Sunn

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L'agence Persona Grata présente en concert Koudlam, Nova Matera & Ultra Sunn !

Tout public

Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

Ultra Sunn, Nova Materia, Koudlam

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

