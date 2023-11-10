Top track

Esoteric

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deeper + Laughter + Redmoor

Dareshack
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Esoteric
Got a code?

Event information

What do you do when pain blots out joy? How do you learn to take care of yourself? 'Auto-Pain' is the Sophomore album from Deeper, a record that finds the band embracing open space, using synths to create shadows where bricks of guitars once would’ve block...

Presented by BLG Promotions & Gravy Train.

Lineup

Deeper

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.