Cut Capers - I Know

Cut Capers

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£15.82

Cut Capers - I Know
About

Bristol favourites Cut Capers are embarking on their biggest-ever nationwide tour to celebrate the upcoming release of their brand new album “Sightseeing & Short Negotiations”.

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cut Capers

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

