Cari Cari - No War

Cari Cari

Sala Clamores
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Cari Cari es el mayor descubrimiento de Primavera Sound Barcelona 2018”, Revista Rolling Stone.

Cari Cari es Stephanie Widmer (voz, batería y didgeridoo) y Alexander Koeck (voz, guitarra).

El dúo vivió en Londres, Hamburgo y Madrid antes de lanzar su ál Read more

Organizado por All Nighters.

Lineup

Cari Cari

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

