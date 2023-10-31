Top track

FACS + Polevaulter

Crofters Rights
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Everything eventually turns to dust. Everyone knows this, but few want to acknowledge that our time on this mortal coil is fleeting, preferring to remain in stasis, in hopes that “the end” will pass them by. Chicago trio FACS (guitarist Brian Case, bassist Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions & Gravy Train.

Lineup

Polevaulter, FACS

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

