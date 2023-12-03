Top track

Ella Clayton - Only Bodies

Dominic Rose, Ella Clayton + Atticus Ticheli

The Finsbury
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dominic Rose ('Max Fulcrum & The Win', former ringleader of 'Fake Turins') will be down for an exclusive solo performance at Community Sessions #45 on Dec 3rd.

Joining Dominic on stage will be the utterly stunning songwriter Ella Clayton (who headlined an...

Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ella Clayton, Dominic Rose

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

