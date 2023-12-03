DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dominic Rose ('Max Fulcrum & The Win', former ringleader of 'Fake Turins') will be down for an exclusive solo performance at Community Sessions #45 on Dec 3rd.
Joining Dominic on stage will be the utterly stunning songwriter Ella Clayton (who headlined an...
