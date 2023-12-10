Top track

New Flesh

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Current Joys: Signing

Rough Trade East
Sun, 10 Dec, 5:00 pm
Artist signingLondon
Selling fast
From £12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

New Flesh
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store signing from Current Joys. This unique event celebrates the release of his brand new album 'LOVE + POP' released via Secretly Canadian.

Tickets for this event also include a physical copy of the fant...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Current Joys

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.