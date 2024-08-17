DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Early Bird - Abbonamento - Color Fest 12

Location Nascosta Lamezia Terme
14 Aug - 17 Aug 2024
GigsLamezia Terme
€79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Early Bird Color Fest 12

Acquista a un prezzo vantaggioso l'abbonamento per il Color Fest 12.

++I biglietti sono limitati++

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Che cosa sono le nuvole aps.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

more TBA

Venue

Lamezia Terme, Lamezia Terme, Catanzaro 88046, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm
100 capacity

