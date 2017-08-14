DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Abbonamento - Full - Color Fest 12

Location Nascosta Lamezia Terme
14 Aug - 17 Aug
GigsLamezia Terme
€109The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Abbonamento Color Fest 12

++ Presto i primi annunci ++

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Che cosa sono le nuvole APS
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

more TBA

Venue

Location Nascosta Lamezia Terme

Lamezia Terme, Lamezia Terme, Catanzaro 88046, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm
100 capacity

