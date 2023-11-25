DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Java : Les Viatiques invite Luisa & Quenteckk

La Java
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
About

Good evening Ladies and Gentlemen : Nouvelle date parisienne du crew le plus turbulent du Sud-Ouest : Les Viatiques.

Actif depuis près de 7 ans sur Bordeaux, Ils montent le temps d'une nuit pour un nouvel opus de leur résidence javanaise, avec dans leur s...

Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

Luisa

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

