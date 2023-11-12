DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KK9R Fundraiser

Union Pool
Sun, 12 Nov, 2:00 pm
SocialNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A Korean K9 Rescue Fall Fundraiser presented by @union_pool!

Sunday, November 12th from 2-6pm all proceeds from the sales of @OECbrewing Pilsner & @KCBCbeer IPA draft beer will be donated to @koreank9rescue ! ️484 Union Ave in Williamsburg, Brooklyn righ...

Presented by Union Pool.

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

