Hand Drawn Dracula's 15th Anniversary

The Garrison
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
CA$23.57

Toronto based indepdent label celebrates their 15th annivsary with Beliefs, Tallies, Bonnie Trash, Michael Peter Olsen, and DJ Vallens

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents & Hand Drawn Dracula

Michael Peter Olsen, Bonnie Trash, Tallies and 1 more

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

