2° Meeting Sartoria Torinese Festa Caterinette

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:30 pm
TalkTorino
Il tennis tra moda, costume ed emancipazione femminile: una storia italiana

Sabato 18 novembre 2023, ore 20.30-22.00 Casa Tennis, piazza Castello (fronte Prefettura di Torino)

Presentazione del libro della storica Gisella Merello sulla storia del tennis...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Torino, città metropolitana di Torino 10122, Italia
Doors open8:15 pm

