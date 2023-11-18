DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il tennis tra moda, costume ed emancipazione femminile: una storia italiana
Sabato 18 novembre 2023, ore 20.30-22.00 Casa Tennis, piazza Castello (fronte Prefettura di Torino)
Presentazione del libro della storica Gisella Merello sulla storia del tennis...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.