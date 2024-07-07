Top track

Labyrinth presents: Fatboy Slim Loves

Tofte Manor
Sun, 7 Jul 2024, 12:00 pm
DJBedford
From £50.49

About

No toffs at Fatboy Slim's Manor!

We're ecstatic to announce the legendary DJ will be swapping his native Brighton beach for the rolling countryside, to curate a hedonistic gathering of his favourite artists against the breath-taking backdrop of Tofte Mano...

Presented by Labyrinth Events.

Lineup

Fatboy Slim

Venue

Tofte Manor

Souldrop Rd, Bedford MK44 1HH, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

