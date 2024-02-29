DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dutch Interior Live @ BDS with Charlie Havenick

Brain Dead Studios
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LA's Dutch Interior Live at Brain Dead Studios with support from Charlie Havenick

All Ages
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
$
Lineup

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

