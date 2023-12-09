DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

J.D.Webb & The Good God Damn + Red Birds

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
J.D. Webb and the Good God Damn are a gritty, dynamic, and captivating 5-piece band that brings a fresh energy to the modern day Americana scene.

Forming in the wake of founder and principal songwriter Jason “J.D.” Webb’s 2023 EP release “Royal St. Ann Bu...

Presented by Elkton Music Hall

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

