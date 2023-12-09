DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
J.D. Webb and the Good God Damn are a gritty, dynamic, and captivating 5-piece band that brings a fresh energy to the modern day Americana scene.
Forming in the wake of founder and principal songwriter Jason “J.D.” Webb’s 2023 EP release “Royal St. Ann Bu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.