Noche de Bad Bunny

Bar Schimmi
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This event will consist of all genre of music including hip-hop and R&B.

Giving you a mix of it all! Tribute sets and focus of Bad Bunny will be given by all participating Dj's.

A special 1 Hour set of Throw Back Reggaeton from the early 2000's will be d...

Presented by Schimanski.

Bar Schimmi

Bar Schimmi, 60 N 11th St, New York City, New York 11249, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

