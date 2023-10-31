DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stranger Than; Halloween Night

Strange House
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:45 pm
DJHollywood
From $39.66
On Halloween night we invite you to a very limited and intimate open air affair at Strange House, in the backyard of a Haunted House!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Stranger Than.

1
Innellea, Konstantin Sibold, Tony Y Not and 1 more

Strange House

1717 Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open7:45 pm

