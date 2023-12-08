Top track

Skin Peeler

Mortician, Malignancy, Immortal Suffering, Reeking Aura

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
About

Join us for a night of brutal death metal / grindcore featuing NY legends Mortician with Malignancy, Immortal Suffering and Reeking Aura

This is a 18+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

1
Mortician, Malignancy, Immortal Suffering and 1 more

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

