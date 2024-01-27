DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cumbiatron

The Stowaway
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A psychedelic Cumbia party/rave like no other.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Mandom LLC DBA The Stowaway.

Lineup

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

