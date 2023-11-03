DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Movie Screening - Hairspray

Jungle Electric
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join Shandy Halfpint for another amazing Movie Screening singalong! Expect a fun packed night of singing, singing, fun and more singing! An great evenings entertainment for a FIVER!

The ticket price of £5 incudes a glass of Hairspray FIZZ!

This is an 18+...

Presented by Jungle Electric.

Venue

Jungle Electric

467 Roman Rd, Bow, London E3 5LX
Doors open7:00 pm

