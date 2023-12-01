Top track

The Bloodstreams - Frown

The Bloodstreams w/ The Kobras & Wednesday's Child

Amersham Arms
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with The Amersham Arms to welcome an exceptional lineup on Friday, December 1st.

THE BLOODSTREAMS  -South East London Post-Punk/Alt-Rock 4 piece. With their debut album released 2023, The Bloodstreams are a full blown songwr...

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Wednesday’s Child, The Kobras, The Bloodstreams

Venue

Amersham Arms

388 New Cross Road, London SE14 6TY
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

