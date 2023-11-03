Top track

European Vampire - BLUE DANUBE

European Vampire

Angelo Mai
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:30 pm
GigsRoma
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chi è European Vampire? Anzi, cos’è European Vampire? L’animo tormentato di un artista, un semi Dio, il destino maledetto di Chet Baker nella penombra di un afterparty dell’alta moda, l’attore che guida a fari spenti contro il suo destino in una Felliniana...

ScuderieMArteLive
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Stefano Pilia, Emidio Clementi, Corrado Nuccini and 1 more

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm
190 capacity

