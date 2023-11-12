Top track

Unjustified Murder

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dropdead,Wound Man,Grip Bite, Life Abuse,Tomb Envy

Alchemy
Sun, 12 Nov, 2:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Unjustified Murder
Got a code?

About

bringing back the Sunday Hardcore Matinee with some local favorites!

This is an all ages event.

Dropdead and Alchemy Presents

Lineup

Dropdead

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.