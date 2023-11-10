DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Africans From West Indies #1

Carré Montparnasse
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
WE BACK !

L’A.F.W.I vous donne rdv au Carré Montparnasse avec une LINE UP XXL 🔥

DRE TALA

DOC FIX DEM

YAPMAN

MEL WOODS

ROANITO

& MORE

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par A.F.W.I.

Dre Tala , Mel Woods

Carré Montparnasse

36 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

