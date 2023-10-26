Top track

Dystopian Love - The Reason Y Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Camea

EOS Lounge
Thu, 26 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dystopian Love - The Reason Y Remix
Got a code?

About

We are excited to welcome Seattle born, Berlin-based electronic musician Camea to EOS Lounge. The DJ/ producer provides a unique perspective to the world of dance music, rooted in her classical music training. She has toured the world many times over, brin Read more

Presented by EOS Lounge.

Lineup

Camea

Venue

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.