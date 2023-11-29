DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

mlbacard¡

Cafe KOKO
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

mlbacaqrd¡’s passion started from the early age of 4 years old. When she had asked for a dog and a guitar… she got the guitar but not the dog. She specifies “I really wanted a dog too”.The guitar, the catalyst to her career.

Growing up and developing a lo Read more

Presented by Cafe KOKO.

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.