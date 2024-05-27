Top track

中途

Elephant Gym

Strange Brew
Mon, 27 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£16.95

About

Blowout Presents

- Elephant Gym -Elephant Gym is a bass driven, Math-Rock band from Kaohsiung,

Taiwan. Formed in 2012. The music of Elephant Gym is known for

clear and memorable bass line, emotional guitar riffs and melodic

drumming. Their music has a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blowout Nights.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elephant Gym

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

