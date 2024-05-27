Top track

Elephant Gym

Rough Trade Bristol
Mon, 27 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Blowout Presents

- Elephant Gym -Elephant Gym is a bass driven, Math-Rock band from Kaohsiung,

Taiwan. Formed in 2012. The music of Elephant Gym is known for

clear and memorable bass line, emotional guitar riffs and melodic

drumming. Their music has a

Presented by Blowout Nights.

Lineup

Elephant Gym

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

