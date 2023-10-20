Top track

Bambraka

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Folktales @ The Folklore Jam

Folklore Hoxton
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bambraka
Got a code?

About

Folktales at the Folklore is a series of collective community jams and world music events bringing together artists from various cultures and background from around the world to share in rhythm, heritage and lore within our communities.

Together with our Read more

Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Simo Lagnawi, Audio.sync

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.