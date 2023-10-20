DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Folktales at the Folklore is a series of collective community jams and world music events bringing together artists from various cultures and background from around the world to share in rhythm, heritage and lore within our communities.
Together with our
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.