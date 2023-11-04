DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halloween & Dia de los Muertos Bash: Where Two Worlds Collide!

The Lower Third
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for an unforgettable night! Experience the fusion of Halloween and Dia de los Muertos like never before. Get ready for music, costumes, and surprises that will leave you spellbound. Save the date: November 4th, 10 PM - 4 AM. Don't miss out!

Presented by Exilio Latinx.

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

