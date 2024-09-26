Top track

TIF - SHADOW BOXING

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TIF

L'Olympia
Thu, 26 Sept 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

TIF - SHADOW BOXING
Got a code?

About

TIF alias Toufik donne vie à sa crainte d'un exil égoïste sur une musique emprise de sonorités chaâbi et un rap imprégné de nostalgie. Sa proposition scénique, en live Band, ouvre la voie à quelque chose de rare, de vivant , de bouleversant . On vient dans...

Tout public
Présenté par SurVOLTA avec l'accord de HSH.

Lineup

TIF

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.