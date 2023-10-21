DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Funk and Soul Soirée

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready to groove at the Jazz Cafe this Saturday night.

Our talented lineup of promises rich soul and funk grooves, getting your feet moving and your spirits soaring.

Whether you're a soul connoisseur or a music enthusiast looking for a great time, you

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

