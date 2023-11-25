DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Idillio di/con Lorenzo Morandini

Officina degli Esordi
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
ArtBari
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In Idillio il corpo appare dal buio, si scopre sulla scena, indifeso e osservato. L’angoscia di dover scegliere come muoversi spinge il corpo alla crisi, esso è parte della scena e non può restare impassibile. Allora la confusione, le interpretazioni contr Read more

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Officina degli Esordi

Via Francesco Crispi, 5, 70122 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

