H31R (Album Release), zeroh, Maral

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

An LP release party for H31R's new album HeadSpace, with sets by H31R and zeroh, plus opening and interim DJ selections by Maral!

~

Experimental electronic hip hop duo H31R (pronounced heir/air) – composed of New Jersey producer/composer JWords and Brook...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Other Aspects & 2220 Arts
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Maral, zeroh, H31R and 2 more

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

