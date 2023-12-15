DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An LP release party for H31R's new album HeadSpace, with sets by H31R and zeroh, plus opening and interim DJ selections by Maral!
~
Experimental electronic hip hop duo H31R (pronounced heir/air) – composed of New Jersey producer/composer JWords and Brook
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.