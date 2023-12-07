Top track

OFF - Electrica Salsa feat. Sven Väth - Original (Baba Baba)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LINK pres. SVEN VÄTH

Link
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€24.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

OFF - Electrica Salsa feat. Sven Väth - Original (Baba Baba)
Got a code?

About

L'annuncio che aspettavamo da una vita!

Per la prima volta al Link arriva il Maestro: SVEN VÄTH

Il Link è affiliato al circuito nazionale AICS, Associazione Italiana Cultura Sport.

La domanda di affiliazione sarà approvata dal direttivo del Link e succe Read more

Presentato da TBA EVENTS srl.

Lineup

Sven Väth, Markus Maurizio Schmidt

Venue

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.