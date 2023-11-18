Top track

Peach - 23rd Edition

SWG3
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
From £9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Final Peach event of 2023 is loading...

We've had a great year of events and we are finishing off the year strong.

18th November @ SWG3

Early bird tickets available now.

Line up TBA...

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Peach.

Venue

SWG3

100 Eastvale Pl, Glasgow G3 8QG
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

