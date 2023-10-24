DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Goldfinch Comedy Night Tooting : Shelf + more

The Goldfinch
Tue, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
About

Tuesday 24th October 2023 Goldfinch Comedy Night @ Goldfinch Tooting SW17 : Shelf , Amy Webber, Alex Martini, Pearse Egan, Matthew McAloone & Host Siôn James

Following on from many brilliant sell out shows , live comedy returns to at Goldfinch!

Presented by Collywobblers Comedy.

Lineup

1
Shelf, Sion James, Amy Webber and 1 more

Venue

The Goldfinch

Mitcham Rd, Tooting, London SW17, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

