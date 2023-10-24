DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tuesday 24th October 2023 Goldfinch Comedy Night @ Goldfinch Tooting SW17 : Shelf , Amy Webber, Alex Martini, Pearse Egan, Matthew McAloone & Host Siôn James
Following on from many brilliant sell out shows , live comedy returns to at Goldfinch!
Goldfinch
