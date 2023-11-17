DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
New York City post-hardcore legends Quicksand will play their classic debut record Slip in its entirety.
SPECIAL OFFER***Proof of ticket is good for 10% off food and drinks before 10pm(DAY OF THIS EVENT ONLY) with a table reservation. Reserve now!
https...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.