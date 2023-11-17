Top track

Quicksand - Fazer

Quicksand- Slip

Zhora Darling
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$42.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New York City post-hardcore legends Quicksand will play their classic debut record Slip in its entirety.

SPECIAL OFFER***Proof of ticket is good for 10% off food and drinks before 10pm(DAY OF THIS EVENT ONLY) with a table reservation. Reserve now!

https...

Presented by Zhora Darling.

Lineup

Disappear Forever, Dead History, Quicksand

Venue

Zhora Darling

509 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

