DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thursday, December 7th
Doors 7pm | ADV $15 | $20
21+
--OUTLAW MARIACHI-- IMMERSED AND INFLUENCED BY THEIR ABUELITOS WATCHING SPAGHETTI WESTERN FILMS ALL DAY EVERYDAY, THE UNFINISHED STORY OF TWO YOUNG CHICANO PISTOLEROS FROM ARIZONA’S SCORCHING SONORAN
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.