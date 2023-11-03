DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Abbonamento Venerdì Santo // Concerti dal vivo

Colonne 28
3 Nov - 1 Dec
GigsParma
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

1 spettacolo venerdì 3 novembre
Pierpaolo Capovilla e Nicola Manzan in Triste, Solitario Y Final

Un trentennio di canzoni: dagli esordi con One Dimensional Man a Il Teatro degli Orrori, passando per il disco solista “Obtorto Collo” e “Finché Galera Non...

Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Venue

Colonne 28

Borgo Delle Colonne 28, 43121 Parma Parma, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

