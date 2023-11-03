DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
1 spettacolo venerdì 3 novembre
Pierpaolo Capovilla e Nicola Manzan in Triste, Solitario Y Final
Un trentennio di canzoni: dagli esordi con One Dimensional Man a Il Teatro degli Orrori, passando per il disco solista “Obtorto Collo” e “Finché Galera Non...
