Top track

Enamour - Love Syndrome

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Enamour

SPYBAR
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Enamour - Love Syndrome
Got a code?

About

Enamour has become a definitive name of the dance floor, creating masterful soundscapes with no boundary of range: his productions infuse the expressive melodies of deep house, the hypnotic power of progressive house and alluring momentum of dark techno. T Read more

Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Enamour

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.