DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present a night with Jimmy Rocket & Friends.
Join Jimmy Rocket & Friends whilst they showcase their music new & old - if you're a Nottingham local you know what to expect and will know this is not one to be missed...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.