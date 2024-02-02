DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jimmy Rocket & Friends

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present a night with Jimmy Rocket & Friends.

Join Jimmy Rocket & Friends whilst they showcase their music new & old - if you're a Nottingham local you know what to expect and will know this is not one to be missed...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jimmy Rocket

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
150 capacity

