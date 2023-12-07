Top track

Luuk van Dijk / Ken Kelly / Ducci

SILO Brooklyn
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

One of the hottest new names coming out of Amsterdam’s bustling nightlife is Luuk van Dijk, currently making waves in international waters with his infectious take on spirited house music. Firmly rooted in the oldschool, yet decisively forward-minded, Luuk...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn and Avant Gardner

Luuk van Dijk, Ken Kelly, Ducci

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

