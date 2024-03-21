Top track

N'famady Kouyaté - Balafô Douma

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

N'famady Kouyaté + Greeness

Green Door Store
Thu, 21 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

N'famady Kouyaté - Balafô Douma
Got a code?

About

After a sold out show in Brighton we welcome the return of N'famady Kouyate.

Cardiff based N'famady’s music is a blend of his West African heritage with Western indie, pop & jazz. His performances create vibrant atmospheres, fuelled by his charisma and ch...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.