DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's a dangerous business going out your door, but we promise you it’ll be worth it on Feb 22nd for our next Pub Quiz. This time we’re taking the Hobbits to Isengard, in other words it’s all about one of the greatest film series of all time - The Lord of t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.