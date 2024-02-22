Top track

The Lord of the Rings Pub Quiz

Peckham Levels
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

It's a dangerous business going out your door, but we promise you it’ll be worth it on Feb 22nd for our next Pub Quiz. This time we’re taking the Hobbits to Isengard, in other words it’s all about one of the greatest film series of all time - The Lord of t...

This is an 18+ event.
Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

