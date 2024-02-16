Top track

William Doyle - Millersdale

William Doyle: Unplugged + Signing

Rough Trade West
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15

About

Rough Trade West is very excited to present an in-store unplugged performance and signing with William Doyle. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest record 'Springs Eternal' released via Tough Love.

Tickets for this event also include a...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

William Doyle

Venue

Rough Trade West

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
40 capacity

