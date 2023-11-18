Top track

Urban Utopia: Berlin Freaks

Main Club - Club 44
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:30 pm
From €11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

⛓ BERLIN FREAKS Takeover! ⛓

🔊 Deutsche Techno is waiting for you as BERLIN FREAKS brings together a coalition of DJs from @UrbanUtopia.mi, @unoclab_, and @backsideradio_official, each one bringing a unique sonic flavor to the dancefloor straight from the...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MADE IN ITALY SRL.

Lineup

1
Feal, RESA, Giale and 1 more

Venue

Main Club - Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

